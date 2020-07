Tremendo: habló el acusado de haber secuestrado y violado a la surfista Carmen Greentree

View this post on Instagram

Thank you Sandy Anastasi for the fabulous review. Iu0026#39;m so thrilled that youu0026#39;ve enjoyed reading my book. Your teachings have gone so far and have helped me to become the woman that I have always dreamt of becoming. Please know that you are extremely appreciated. My memoir is called A Dangerous Pursuit of Happiness - A female pro surferu0026#39;s terrifying memoir of surviving abduction in India. A wild and harrowing true story of a young pro surferu0026#39;s quest for enlightenment and adventure, which leads her to surviving an abduction ordeal in India. Carmen never felt like she fit in. Even as a very young child, she was certain there was more going on than met her eye. She was always searching for something more, something deeper. Her quest led her from a difficult childhood into a world of external fame, fortune and adventure as a world-class pro surfer. However, riding the ecstatic waves of professional surfing only hid her inner pain; it didnu0026#39;t stop the bouts of crushing despair. Carmen started to explore self-development and then took a deeper dive into spirituality at the age of 21. Her pursuit took her to India to study with the Dalai Lama, but in her innocence she was abducted, stripped of her money and passport, held captive, repeatedly raped and extorted for two long months. After a dramatic rescue, Carmen made her way back home to Australia and began the long journey to healing, self-worth and forgiveness. What she discovered is profound. u0026#34;This astounding memoir is by turns harrowing, heartbreaking, inspiring and empowering.u0026#34; Memoir available now worldwide at www.carmengreentree.com