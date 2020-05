Una nueva puja "virtual" entre China y Estados Unidos

View this post on Instagram

China and USA will meet in the Superfinal of FIDE @wwwchesscom Nations Cup! u2800 What a dramatic final day of the round-robin stage it was! With China being unreachable, it was all about the fight for the second place between Team USA u0026amp; Europe. u2800 In the penultimate round, Europe defeated USA in the principal match. To seal the deal, Kasparovu0026#39;s team had to win against outsiders u0026#34;Rest of the Worldu0026#34; in the last round. Who would have known that Europe only makes a draw and USA delivers the first loss to mighty China so USA claims the second place by a mere half a game point! Yet itu0026#39;s exactly what happened. u2800 Standings after the round-robin stage: 1ufe0fu20e3 China - 17 match points (25u00bd board points) 2ufe0fu20e3 USA - 13 (22) 3ufe0fu20e3 Europe - 13 (21u00bd) 4ufe0fu20e3 Russia - 8 (19) 5ufe0fu20e3 India - 5 (17u00bd) 6ufe0fu20e3 Rest of the World - 4 (14u00bd) u2800 China and USA will face off in the Superfinal tomorrow, on May 10. The best team of the round-robin stage, China needs a draw to be declared an overall winner, but the psychological edge is now with Team USA. It will surely be interesting! u2800 u2757The games of the Superfinal on May 10 will start one hour later than usual: 7:00 PT, 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT, 16:00 CEST, 22:00 in Beijing. u2800 #NationsCup #chess #TeamUSA #China #grandmaster #Superfinal #StayHomePlayChess