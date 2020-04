Gran gesto de Mayweather para paliar el hambre durante la cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

During this difficult time when people are losing their jobs and businesses are closing down across the nation, I want to encourage you all that Vegas will get thru this. Today, I would like to announce that Iced Out Barber shops will be hiring at both locations.u00a0u00a0If you are a barber that has been affected by Covid 19 and need a new home or if you are just looking to become a part of the Iced Out Family, please contact @icedoutbarber. u00a0We are all in this together.u00a0u00a0#Vegas stronger!