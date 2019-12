Argentina no será sede del Mundial Femenino

uD83CuDFC6 The #FIFAWWC 2023 has reached an important milestone, with these member associations submitting bids to host the tournament:



uD83CuDDE6uD83CuDDFAuD83EuDD1DuD83CuDDF3uD83CuDDFF Australia & New Zealand (joint submission)

uD83CuDDE7uD83CuDDF7 Brazil

uD83CuDDE8uD83CuDDF4 Colombia

uD83CuDDEFuD83CuDDF5 Japan



Find details on each bid and more here uD83DuDC47