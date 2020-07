Salió a la luz: la impresionante colección de autos lujosos de Michael Jackson

View this post on Instagram

u0026#34;Michael lived music, he breathed music. While walking down the stairs or riding in a car, he would open his mouth and a bit of song he was working on, or a melody that was running through his head, would rise to the listeneru2019s ears, and all within range would feel quite amazed to be in the company of someone who was so obviously a musical genius.u201d u2013 Shaye Areheart, co-editor of u201cMoonwalku201d