En vivo: la primera caminata espacial conducida por mujeres
La NASA ejecuta una nueva misión espacial. Esta vez, con perspectiva de género
La Agencia Espacial de Estados Unidos ejecuta una misión especial: una caminata espacial conducida exclusivamente por mujeres.
LIVE NOW: Tune in to watch the first #AllWomanSpacewalk in human history!— NASA (@NASA) October 18, 2019
Starting at approximately 7:50am ET, @Astro_Christina & @Astro_Jessica venture into the vacuum of space to replace a failed power controller. Watch: https://t.co/2SIb9YXlRh
Spacewalkers @Astro_Christina and @Astro_Jessica are outside in the vacuum of space getting their tools ready to replace a failed power controller that collects and distributes solar power to station systems. #AskNASA | https://t.co/yuOTrZ4Jut pic.twitter.com/Oan4TYIoLB— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) October 18, 2019