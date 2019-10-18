Astronomía

En vivo: la primera caminata espacial conducida por mujeres

La NASA ejecuta una nueva misión espacial. Esta vez, con perspectiva de género

Redacción MDZ

Caminata espacial conducida por mujeres

La Agencia Espacial de Estados Unidos ejecuta una misión especial: una caminata espacial conducida exclusivamente por mujeres. 

Temas

¿Querés recibir notificaciones de alertas?