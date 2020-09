Compró una casa sin saber que tenía una millonaria colección de arte

View this post on Instagram

Beautiful is right! When house flippers in Michigan took possession of a new property, they had no idea they were going to find an enormous treasure trove of art, including more than 40 prints by leading Kinngait (Cape Dorset), NU, graphic artists like Kenojuak Ashevak and Qavavau Manumie. Kenojuak Ashevak "Iqalutsiavak (Beautiful Fish)" (2005)