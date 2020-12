Doble récord de Estados Unidos en su peor pico de la pandemia

The WHO reported 60 million cumulative cases on Nov 26.



It took 90 days to reach 1M global #COVID19 cases.



From there:

1M to 10M - 86 days

10M to 20M - 44 days

20M to 30M - 37 days

30M to 40M - 31 days

40M to 50M - 21 days

50M to 60M - 17 dayshttps://t.co/6V1dnyoaVA