El sorprendente método que usan Icardi y Wanda para armar sus valijas

Many of you have asked how to pack a suitcase using the KonMari Method. Here are some tips! ud83dudcaaud83euddf3 1. Lay everything out and categorize clothing by type 2. Fold what you can, making it as small as possible 3. Bring only the items youu2019re really going to use. This is a great example by certified KonMari Consultant @aurelie.lightinside!