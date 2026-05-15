Municipalidad de San Carlos: Licitación Pública N° 15/26. Expediente EE-644/2026
Municipalidad de San Carlos: Licitación Pública N° 15/26. Expediente EE-644/2026
Municipalidad de San Carlos
Licitación Pública N° 15/26
Expediente EE-644/2026
SECRETARIA DE HACIENDA – SUBDIRECCIÓN DE LICITACIONES (CUC) 613 LLAMA A LICITACIÓN PARA EL DÍA Y HORA QUE SE DETALLA.
APERTURA: 10/06/2026
HORA: 11:00
OBJETO: LICITACIÓN PÚBLICA N°15/26 – “URBANIZACIÓN CORDONES BANQUINAS B° NUEVA ESPERANZA”
VALOR DEL PLIEGO: $ 100.000, 00
P.B.O: $ 104.953.318, 95
Para mayor información, dirigirse a la Subdirección de Licitaciones, o bien comunicarse por mail: [email protected]