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Licitaciones y Publicaciones

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Licitación pública

Municipalidad de San Carlos: Licitación Pública N° 15/26. Expediente EE-644/2026

Municipalidad de San Carlos: Licitación Pública N° 15/26. Expediente EE-644/2026

Contenido externo

LOGO MUNI SAN CARLOS

Municipalidad de San Carlos

Licitación Pública N° 15/26

Expediente EE-644/2026

SECRETARIA DE HACIENDA – SUBDIRECCIÓN DE LICITACIONES (CUC) 613 LLAMA A LICITACIÓN PARA EL DÍA Y HORA QUE SE DETALLA.

APERTURA: 10/06/2026

HORA: 11:00

OBJETO: LICITACIÓN PÚBLICA N°15/26 – “URBANIZACIÓN CORDONES BANQUINAS B° NUEVA ESPERANZA”

VALOR DEL PLIEGO: $ 100.000, 00

P.B.O: $ 104.953.318, 95

Para mayor información, dirigirse a la Subdirección de Licitaciones, o bien comunicarse por mail: [email protected]

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