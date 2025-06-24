Los mejores memes del papelón de Boca ante Auckland y su eliminación en fase de grupos

El partido entre Boca Juniors y Auckland City, por la tercera fecha del Grupo C del Mundial de Clubes, no solo dejó un resultado decepcionante para el Xeneize: también inspiró una catarata de memes, que rápidamente se viralizaron en redes sociales.
Otro apuntado fue Exequiel Zeballos, que también falló una chance inmejorable y no pudo destacarse en los minutos que le tocó jugar.
Pero la burla más inesperada tuvo como protagonista al autor del gol del equipo neozelandés: Christian Gray, un defensor que trabaja como profesor en una escuela y tuvo que pedirse vacaciones para disputar el torneo. Las redes explotaron con esa historia.
Para colmo el partido estuvo suspendido durante más de media hora, lapso durante el cual Benfica selló su triunfo sobre Bayern Múnich, dejando así afuera a Boca.
Los mejores memes del papelón de Boca frente a Auckland City
