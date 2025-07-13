Los lapidarios memes tras la goleada de Chelsea frente al PSG en la final del Mundial de Clubes

El mundo del fútbol tiene nuevo campeón: Chelsea goleó 3-0 al PSG en Nueva York y se quedó con el Mundial de Clubes 2025 en una final que sorprendió a todos. El equipo de Enzo Maresca fue una máquina en el primer tiempo, con un doblete de Cole Palmer y otro de Joao Pedro, ante un PSG irreconocible.
Como ya es costumbre, las redes sociales explotaron con los infaltables memes. Hubo burlas al flojo nivel de los dirigidos por Luis Enrique, quien insólitamente agredió a Joao Pedro tras el final del partido, y elogios al joven Palmer y muchas cargadas por el inesperado baile del Chelsea.
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/nacional_memes/status/1944512371596402981&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Eddieug10Ug/status/1944519519579283574&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/Elriodecuomo/status/1944486240293654819&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/ElPrimoAguila/status/1944486246606389693&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/TriggerFCB/status/1944488238540013783&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/reycantu21/status/1944485294033748087&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/rya2212/status/1944491530737049711&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/MarsFire_01/status/1942673673514803693&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/elnoventaypico/status/1944486230701339011&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/metroadelantado/status/1944490047044194425&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/1944510575100260363&partner=&hide_thread=false
Embed - https://publish.x.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/SpiderCarp23/status/1944508402119409929&partner=&hide_thread=false