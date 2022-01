Una sorpresiva sanción contra Nasser Al-Attiyah renueva la ilusión de Sébastien Loeb

uD83DuDE97 What happens when both leaders suffer punctures? Who's the quickest to get back on track? uD83DuDD27



uD83DuDCFD That’s what happened yesterday at the beginning of the stage. Relive the remote duel between Sébastien Loeb and Nasser Al-Attiyah. ?#Dakar2022 pic.twitter.com/E2IwK0BRpE