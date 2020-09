El conmovedor posteo que Novak Djokovic le dedicó a Gustavo Fernández

View this post on Instagram

Gustavo and I talked tennis today. Wheelchair tennis players are truly an inspiration for me. Itu2019s amazing how they manage to execute the shots while constantly having one hand on the wheel. @gustifernandez4 was kind enough to answer all the questions and give me insights to his Herculean efforts on the court. I have tried several times to play wheelchair tennis and itu2019s super hard. Big admiration and respect to Gustavo and all the wheelchair tennis players. Well done to @usopen for providing opportunity for these guys to compete in these kind of circumstances. ud83dude4fud83dude4cud83dudc4f