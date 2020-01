Australia arde por los incendios y Price subasta su ropa para ayudar

View this post on Instagram

CURRENT HIGHEST BID - $13,001 ud83dude4cud83cudffc WIN my starting jersey u0026amp; pants from #Dakar2020 to raise money for the firefighters who are risking their lives to fight bushfires that are destroying our home. This is open worldwide, just comment your bid in Australian Dollars - the highest bid across Facebook and Instagram will win the jersey and pants (so please keep an eye on both as their could be a higher bid on the other side ud83dude1c)and their bid will be donated in full to the NSW Rural Fire Service. Auction will close on 18th of January at 17:00PM AEST. If you canu2019t bid, please donate at the link in my bio, every little bit helps!