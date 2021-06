Florida aprueba una ley que prohíbe la participación de niñas y mujeres transgénero en deportes femeninos escolares

Very proud of all of the trans leaders and allies who came together on short notice to speak out against and condemn @GovRonDeSantis for signing the trans sports ban into law.



When trans kids are under attack, what does Orlando do? uD83CuDFF3????



Stand up! Fight back!

?uD83CuDFFF?uD83CuDFFE?uD83CuDFFD?uD83CuDFFC?uD83CuDFFB pic.twitter.com/R1m5zxQtDD