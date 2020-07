Muro del Polo Sur: cómo es la gigantesca estructura de galaxias recién descubierta cerca de la Vía Láctea

uD83DuDCE3Discovery alert !uD83DuDCE3



Cosmographers discover the South Pole Wall, a giant filament stretching 1.4 billion light years across. Located in the direction of the Celestial South Pole, it is comparable to the Sloan Great Wall, at half the distance.



