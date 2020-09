¿Te subirías? El helicóptero más exclusivo y caro del mundo ya está en el aire

View this post on Instagram

Please donu0026#39;t complaint if your passengers disagee to disembark ud83dude01 #ACH160 has 68 patents while setting new benchmark for #style, #performance, economic competitiveness, maintenance, #safety and #comfort. 50% reduction in perceived sound levels, talk without headsets in cabin. Unrivalled cabin visibility u0026amp; brightness with 35% larger windows. #ArriveAnywhere #WeMakeItFly #ACH #AirbusHelicopters #helicopter #luxurylifestyle