Estos son todos los ganadores y las mejores presentaciones de los VMA's 2020
Lady Gaga arrasó con los premios y su actuación junto a Ariana Grande hizo delirar a los fans que expresaron su amor a través de Instagram, Facebook y Twitter. En la nota, los videos de las presentaciones más aplaudidas y la lista de todos los galardonados.
Anoche se produjo una nueva gala de los MTV Video Music Awards, y nuevamente sorprendieron; esta vez por la particularidad de que se desarrollaron sin público, con parte de la transmisión grabada y otra parte en vivo.
Se trata de una de las entregas de premios más reconocidas del planeta, que siempre marca tendencia por establecer quién está de moda en el momento y por las presentaciones de artistas en vivo -algunas han quedado grabadas a fuego en la historia de la música mundial-.
Son millones los televidentes del icónico canal de la música que la esperan año a año. actualmente número que se incrementa de manera incalculable debido a quienes la siguen a través de las redes sociales.
Este año la entrega de premios fue virtual: hubo presentaciones grabadas de antemano pero otras actuaciones se realizaron en vivo, por supuesto respetando protocolos específicos para cuidarse del contagio de coronavirus, la pandemia que azota al mundo y que se hizo ver en muchos de los artistas, que utilizaron mascarilla y concientizaron sobre la importancia de su uso.
La lista de ganadores
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
- GANADORAS: Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande — «Rain on Me» - Black Eyed Peas (con J Balvin) — 'Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)'
- Future (con Drake) — 'Life Is Good'
- Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber — 'Stuck with U'
- Karol G y Nicki Minaj — Tusa
- Ed Sheeran (con Khalid) — 'Beautiful People'
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
- GANADORA: Taylor Swift — «The Man» (Director: Taylor Swift)
- Doja Cat — «Say So» (Director: Hannah Lux Davis)
- Billie Eilish — «xanny» (Director: Billie Eilish)
- Dua Lipa — «Don't Start Now» (Director: Nabil)
- Harry Styles — «Adore You» (Director: Dave Meyers)
- The Weeknd — «Blinding Lights» (Director: Anton Tammi)
MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL VERANO
- GANADOR: Blackpink — 'How You Like That'
- Cardi B (con Megan Thee Stallion) — 'WAP'
- Miley Cyrus — 'Midnight Sky'
- DaBaby (con Roddy Rich) — 'Rockstar'
- DJ Khaled (con Drake) — 'Popstar'
- Doja Cat — 'Say So'
- Jack Harlow — 'Whats Poppin'
- Lil Baby (con 42 Dugg) — 'We Paid'
- Dua Lipa — 'Break My Heart'
- Megan Thee Stallion (con Beyoncé) — 'Savage (Remix)'
- Pop Smoke (con 50 Cent & Roddy Rich) — 'The Woo'
- Saint Jhn — 'Roses'
- Saweetie — 'Tap In'
- Harry Styles — 'Watermelon Sugar'
- Taylor Swift — 'Cardigan'
- The Weeknd — 'Blinding Lights'
MEJOR VIDEO LATINO
- GANADOR: Maluma (con J Balvin) — 'Qué pena'
- Anuel AA (con Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G y J Balvin) — 'China'
- Bad Bunny — 'Yo perreo sola'
- J Balvin — 'Amarillo'
- Black Eyed Peas (con Ozuna y J. Rey Soul) — 'Mamacita'
- Karol G y Nicki Minaj — 'Tusa'
MEJOR VIDEO K-POP
- GANADOR: BTS — 'On'
- EXO — 'Obsession'
- (G)I-dle — 'Oh My God'
- Monsta X — «'Someone's Someone'
- Red Velvet — 'Psycho'
- TXT — '9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)'
MEJOR VIDEO POP
- GANADOR: BTS — 'On'
- Justin Bieber (con Quavo) — 'Intentions'
- Halsey — 'You Should Be Sad'
- Jonas Brothers — 'What a Man Gotta Do'
- Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande — 'Rain on Me'
- Taylor Swift — 'Lover'
MEJOR VIDEO R&B
- GANADOR: The Weeknd — 'Blinding Lights'
- Chloe x Halle — 'Do It'
- H.E.R. (con YG) — 'Slide'
- Alicia Keys — 'Underdog'
- Khalid (con Summer Walker) — 'Eleven'
- Lizzo — 'Cuz I Love You'
MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted”
- Doja Cat – “Say So”
-GANADOR: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Post Malone – “Circles”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box"
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
- DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
- Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
- GANADORA Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
- Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
- Post Malone – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
MEJOR VIDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO
- GANADORA: H.E.R. - ”I Can’t Breathe” - Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
MEJOR VIDEO HIP-HOP
- DaBaby – “BOP”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- GANADORA: Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO PUSH
-GANADORA: Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Lewis Capaldi
- Roddy Ricch
- Tate McRae
- YUNGBLUD
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN CUARENTENA
- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
-GANADORES: CNCO – Unplugged At Home
- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
MEJOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVO
The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records - GANADOR: Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
MEJOR VIDEO ROCK
- blink-182 – “Happy Days”
- GANADOR: Coldplay – “Orphans”
- Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
- The Killers – “Caution”
VIDEO DEL AÑO
- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift – “The Man”
-GANADOR: The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”