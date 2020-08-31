Estos son todos los ganadores y las mejores presentaciones de los VMA's 2020

Anoche se produjo una nueva gala de los MTV Video Music Awards, y nuevamente sorprendieron; esta vez por la particularidad de que se desarrollaron sin público, con parte de la transmisión grabada y otra parte en vivo.

Se trata de una de las entregas de premios más reconocidas del planeta, que siempre marca tendencia por establecer quién está de moda en el momento y por las presentaciones de artistas en vivo -algunas han quedado grabadas a fuego en la historia de la música mundial-.

Lady Gaga arrasó en los VMAs 2020 y se llevó el premio "tricon" por cantar, bailar y actuar COMO LA MEJOR!!! #VMAs @ladygaga #loveher https://t.co/jzOjHf49Oq — Federico Croce (@FedericoCroce) August 31, 2020

Son millones los televidentes del icónico canal de la música que la esperan año a año. actualmente número que se incrementa de manera incalculable debido a quienes la siguen a través de las redes sociales.

Este año la entrega de premios fue virtual: hubo presentaciones grabadas de antemano pero otras actuaciones se realizaron en vivo, por supuesto respetando protocolos específicos para cuidarse del contagio de coronavirus, la pandemia que azota al mundo y que se hizo ver en muchos de los artistas, que utilizaron mascarilla y concientizaron sobre la importancia de su uso.

La lista de ganadores

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

- GANADORAS: Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande — «Rain on Me» - Black Eyed Peas (con J Balvin) — 'Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)'

- Future (con Drake) — 'Life Is Good'

- Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber — 'Stuck with U'

- Karol G y Nicki Minaj — Tusa

- Ed Sheeran (con Khalid) — 'Beautiful People'

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

- GANADORA: Taylor Swift — «The Man» (Director: Taylor Swift)

- Doja Cat — «Say So» (Director: Hannah Lux Davis)

- Billie Eilish — «xanny» (Director: Billie Eilish)

- Dua Lipa — «Don't Start Now» (Director: Nabil)

- Harry Styles — «Adore You» (Director: Dave Meyers)

- The Weeknd — «Blinding Lights» (Director: Anton Tammi)

MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL VERANO

- GANADOR: Blackpink — 'How You Like That'

- Cardi B (con Megan Thee Stallion) — 'WAP'

- Miley Cyrus — 'Midnight Sky'

- DaBaby (con Roddy Rich) — 'Rockstar'

- DJ Khaled (con Drake) — 'Popstar'

- Doja Cat — 'Say So'

- Jack Harlow — 'Whats Poppin'

- Lil Baby (con 42 Dugg) — 'We Paid'

- Dua Lipa — 'Break My Heart'

- Megan Thee Stallion (con Beyoncé) — 'Savage (Remix)'

- Pop Smoke (con 50 Cent & Roddy Rich) — 'The Woo'

- Saint Jhn — 'Roses'

- Saweetie — 'Tap In'

- Harry Styles — 'Watermelon Sugar'

- Taylor Swift — 'Cardigan'

- The Weeknd — 'Blinding Lights'

MEJOR VIDEO LATINO

- GANADOR: Maluma (con J Balvin) — 'Qué pena'

- Anuel AA (con Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G y J Balvin) — 'China'

- Bad Bunny — 'Yo perreo sola'

- J Balvin — 'Amarillo'

- Black Eyed Peas (con Ozuna y J. Rey Soul) — 'Mamacita'

- Karol G y Nicki Minaj — 'Tusa'

MEJOR VIDEO K-POP

- GANADOR: BTS — 'On'

- EXO — 'Obsession'

- (G)I-dle — 'Oh My God'

- Monsta X — «'Someone's Someone'

- Red Velvet — 'Psycho'

- TXT — '9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)'

MEJOR VIDEO POP

- GANADOR: BTS — 'On'

- Justin Bieber (con Quavo) — 'Intentions'

- Halsey — 'You Should Be Sad'

- Jonas Brothers — 'What a Man Gotta Do'

- Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande — 'Rain on Me'

- Taylor Swift — 'Lover'

MEJOR VIDEO R&B

- GANADOR: The Weeknd — 'Blinding Lights'

- Chloe x Halle — 'Do It'

- H.E.R. (con YG) — 'Slide'

- Alicia Keys — 'Underdog'

- Khalid (con Summer Walker) — 'Eleven'

- Lizzo — 'Cuz I Love You'

MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

- Billie Eilish – "Everything I Wanted”

- Doja Cat – “Say So”

-GANADOR: Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

- Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

- Post Malone – “Circles”

- Roddy Ricch – “The Box"

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

- DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records

- Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

- GANADORA Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

- Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

- Post Malone – Republic Records

- The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

MEJOR VIDEO CON MENSAJE POSITIVO

- GANADORA: H.E.R. - ”I Can’t Breathe” - Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

- Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

- Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

- Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

- Taylor Swift – “The Man”

MEJOR VIDEO HIP-HOP

- DaBaby – “BOP”

- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

- GANADORA: Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

- Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

- Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO PUSH

-GANADORA: Doja Cat

- Jack Harlow

- Lewis Capaldi

- Roddy Ricch

- Tate McRae

- YUNGBLUD

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN CUARENTENA

- Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

-GANADORES: CNCO – Unplugged At Home

- DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

- John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

- Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

- Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

MEJOR VIDEO ALTERNATIVO

The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records - GANADOR: Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

MEJOR VIDEO ROCK

- blink-182 – “Happy Days”

- GANADOR: Coldplay – “Orphans”

- Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

- Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

- Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

- The Killers – “Caution”

VIDEO DEL AÑO

- Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

- Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

- Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

- Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

- Taylor Swift – “The Man”

-GANADOR: The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”