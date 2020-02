¿Cuál era la aparición estelar que Harry y Meghan rechazaron en los Oscars?

View this post on Instagram

To all of our Kiwi followers, sending our very best to each of you on Waitangi Day! ud83cuddf3ud83cuddff u2022 As a commonwealth country and a realm, today we honour the spirit and diversity of New Zealand, and we feel particularly reminded of the special time we had there during our tour in 2018. u2022 The Duke and Duchess send their best wishes to all the people of New Zealand. I tu0113nei ru0101, kau00a0tuku mihi maioha te Tiuka me te Tu0101hihi ki ngu0101 iwi katoa o Aotearoa. Image u00a9 PA / High Commissioner