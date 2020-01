El príncipe Harry tuvo su primera actividad oficial luego de que anunciara su renuncia a la realeza

View this post on Instagram

ud83cudfc9ud83cudfc6Today The Duke of Sussex hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 LIVE draw at Buckingham Palace. The Duke joined Dame Katherine Grainger and Jason Robinson OBE to draw the groups for the menu2019s, womenu2019s and wheelchair tournaments which will see 21 nations compete from 23 October - 27 November 2021 in 17 cities across England. The Duke also met schoolchildren taking part in a game of tag rugby league in the garden of Buckingham Palace, along with #rlwc2021 ambassadors. Visit @rlwc2021 to see the results of the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws.