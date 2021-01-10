Esta es la lista de canciones que te dan felicidad, según la ciencia
EN MDZ radio presentamos las 8 canciones que, evidencia científica mediante, se descubrió que te hacen sentir más feliz. La que seguro es indiscutida es la del puesto número uno.
En Nunca es Tarde, el programa de verano de MDZ radio, presentamos el ranking de canciones que te dan felicidad, energía, endorfinas, que te ponen arriba, de buen humor.
No necesariamente son con frases de "vive la vida", "pasala bien", "dale para adelante", incluso hay algunas de despecho pero que te empoderan. Este ranking está probado por la ciencia, se basa en un estudio sobre canciones y efectos en la actividad cerebral.
Son temas que nos hacen sentir mejor por una cuestión científica, tiene que ver con el tempo, el significado de la letra y la instrumentación, que hacen un complemento que nos evocan a algo feliz.
El ranking, del puesto 8 al 1
8-Uptown girl, de Billy Joel
Uptown girl
She's been living in her uptown world
I bet she's never had a backstreet guy
I bet her momma never told her why
I'm gonna try for an uptown girl
She's been living in her white-bred world
As long as anyone with hot blood can
And now she's looking for a downtown man
That's what I am
7- Walking on sunshine, de Katrina and the Waves
Now I'm walking on sunshine
I'm walking on sunshine
I'm walking on sunshine
And it's starting to feel good, hey
All right now
And it's starting to feel good
6- Eye of the Tiger, de Survivor
La famosa canción de Rocky, cuando el boxeador entrena para su gran pelea.
It's the eye of the tiger
It's the thrill of the fight
Rising up to the challenge of our rival
And the last known survivor
Stalks his prey in the night
And he's watching us all with the eye of the tiger
5- I Will Survive, de Gloria Gaynor
No es "a la gilada ni cabida", pero es similar.
Go on now, go, walk out the door
Just turn around now
'Cause you're not welcome anymore
Weren't you the one who tried to hurt me with goodbye?
You think I'd crumble?
You think I'd lay down and die?
4- Livin' On A Prayer, de Bon Jovi
Woah, we're half way there
Woah, livin' on a prayer
Take my hand, we'll make it I swear
Woah, livin' on a prayer
El podio
3- Girls Just Want to Have Fun, de Cyndi Lauper
That's all they really want...
Some fun...
When the working day is done
Oh girls, they wanna have fun
Oh girls just wanna (girls) have fun (they want)
(Wanna have fun)
(Girls)
(Wanna have)
2- Dancing Queen, de ABBA
You are the Dancing Queen, young and sweet, only seventeen
Dancing Queen, feel the beat from the tambourine
Oh yeah, you can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life
Ooooh, see that girl, watch that scene, dig in the Dancing Queen
Y para la ciencia la canción que más feliz te pone es esta, en la voz de Freddie Mercury:
1- Don't Stop Me Now, de Queen
Don't stop me, don't stop me
Don't stop me, hey, hey, hey
Don't stop me, don't stop me
Ooh, ooh, ooh, I like it
Don't stop me, don't stop me
Have a good time, good time
Don't stop me, don't stop me, ah
Let loose, honey, all right