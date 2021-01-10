Esta es la lista de canciones que te dan felicidad, según la ciencia

En Nunca es Tarde, el programa de verano de MDZ radio, presentamos el ranking de canciones que te dan felicidad, energía, endorfinas, que te ponen arriba, de buen humor.

No necesariamente son con frases de "vive la vida", "pasala bien", "dale para adelante", incluso hay algunas de despecho pero que te empoderan. Este ranking está probado por la ciencia, se basa en un estudio sobre canciones y efectos en la actividad cerebral.

Son temas que nos hacen sentir mejor por una cuestión científica, tiene que ver con el tempo, el significado de la letra y la instrumentación, que hacen un complemento que nos evocan a algo feliz.

El ranking, del puesto 8 al 1

8-Uptown girl, de Billy Joel

Uptown girl

She's been living in her uptown world

I bet she's never had a backstreet guy

I bet her momma never told her why

I'm gonna try for an uptown girl

She's been living in her white-bred world

As long as anyone with hot blood can

And now she's looking for a downtown man

That's what I am

7- Walking on sunshine, de Katrina and the Waves

Now I'm walking on sunshine

I'm walking on sunshine

I'm walking on sunshine

And it's starting to feel good, hey

All right now

And it's starting to feel good

6- Eye of the Tiger, de Survivor

La famosa canción de Rocky, cuando el boxeador entrena para su gran pelea.

It's the eye of the tiger

It's the thrill of the fight

Rising up to the challenge of our rival

And the last known survivor

Stalks his prey in the night

And he's watching us all with the eye of the tiger

5- I Will Survive, de Gloria Gaynor

No es "a la gilada ni cabida", pero es similar.

Go on now, go, walk out the door

Just turn around now

'Cause you're not welcome anymore

Weren't you the one who tried to hurt me with goodbye?

You think I'd crumble?

You think I'd lay down and die?

4- Livin' On A Prayer, de Bon Jovi

Woah, we're half way there

Woah, livin' on a prayer

Take my hand, we'll make it I swear

Woah, livin' on a prayer

El podio

3- Girls Just Want to Have Fun, de Cyndi Lauper

That's all they really want...

Some fun...

When the working day is done

Oh girls, they wanna have fun

Oh girls just wanna (girls) have fun (they want)

(Wanna have fun)

(Girls)

(Wanna have)

2- Dancing Queen, de ABBA

You are the Dancing Queen, young and sweet, only seventeen

Dancing Queen, feel the beat from the tambourine

Oh yeah, you can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life

Ooooh, see that girl, watch that scene, dig in the Dancing Queen

Y para la ciencia la canción que más feliz te pone es esta, en la voz de Freddie Mercury:

1- Don't Stop Me Now, de Queen

Don't stop me, don't stop me

Don't stop me, hey, hey, hey

Don't stop me, don't stop me

Ooh, ooh, ooh, I like it

Don't stop me, don't stop me

Have a good time, good time

Don't stop me, don't stop me, ah

Let loose, honey, all right