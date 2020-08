Así se ve la isla Bora Bora desde el aire, ¡Una pintura que hipnotiza!

View this post on Instagram

Throwback to that time I ended my trip to The Islands of Tahiti by flying over Bora Bora in a freakinu2019 helicopter... ud83dude81ud83eudd2f u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800 My whole trip to these islands was an absolutely mind blowing experience but being able to see this enchanting little island from above was something else ud83cudfdd u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800 It 100% looks like itu2019s CGI in a movie or itu2019s meant to be a Fortnite map ud83dude02 u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800 Swipe through this series to see how wild this flight was! u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800 1. A view of Bora Bora from above looking like its straight out of a video game ud83cudfae 2. A video of our flight rocking out to The Chainsmokers (YES this was originally a TikTok ud83dude02) ud83cudfb6 3. A photo @chelseamealo took of me hanging out of the open door, taking a photo with the harness on ud83dudcf8 4. u0026amp; 5. @chelseamealo and I looking like absolute DIVAS ud83dudc85ud83cudffb 6. u0026amp; 7. Some wild shots of the interior mountains as well as some more from around the rim u26f0 u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800u2800 #SunnierDaysAhead #LoveTahiti