Funciona: existen 3 ejercicios que te ayudarán a levantar el busto

1) Dwikonasan - This Posture stretches the shoulders. As a result, it improves the flexibility of the shoulder joints and strengthens the upper arms. It improves the flexibility of wrist joints and finger joints. 2) Vajrasan -Vajrasana is one of the easiest yoga asanas to perform. It stimulates the vajra nadi which facilitates digestion. It helps relieveu00a0constipationu00a0& strengthens lower back, legs and thighs.