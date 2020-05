Pelo multicolor: cómo te lo podrías hacer en casa

View this post on Instagram

Stoked to relive our Paris show tonight when the City of Lover concert airs at 10pm ET/ 9pm CT on @abcnetwork - then tomorrow on @hulu and @disneyplus ud83dudc95 It was the best album release party I couldu2019ve wished for ud83dude06u2728ud83dudc90ud83cudf86ud83dudd76 love you guys ud83dudc8b