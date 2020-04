Gua Sha: el rodillo milenario que está enloqueciendo a las celebrities

View this post on Instagram

Breaking out? Here are a few of our favorite tips for clearer, brighter skin: ud83dudca7 drink lots of water ud83dudcf1clean your phone ud83dudecf wash your pillowcase regularly ud83dudda4 practice manual lymphatic drainage with our black obsidian collection - What is lymphatic drainage? It helps remove waste and toxins from the body. In a facial massage, it reduces fluid buildup and boosts circulation, resulting in healthier, radiant looking skin. - Why black obsidian? Unlike other stones, black obsidian naturally retains warmth, which is perfect for congested, blemish prone skin.