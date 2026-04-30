Municipalidad de San Carlos: Licitación Pública N° 53/25
Municipalidad de San Carlos: Licitación Pública N° 53/25
Municipalidad de San Carlos
Secretaría de Hacienda – Subdirección de Licitaciones (CUC) 613
Llama a Licitación para el día y hora que se detalla:
LICITACIÓN PÚBLICA N° 53/25
EXPEDIENTE N° EE-5018/2025
APERTURA: 15/05/2026
HORA: 10:00
OBJETO: “EJECUCIÓN DE ALUMBRADO PÚBLICO EN CALLE EL RETIRO DE TRES ESQUINAS Y CALLE SAN MARTÍN
NORTE VILLA CABECERA DE SAN CARLOS”
VALOR DEL PLIEGO: $54.000,00
P.B.O: $54.673.570,64
Para mayor información dirigirse a la Subdirección de Licitaciones, o bien comunicarse por mail: [email protected]