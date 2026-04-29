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Licitaciones y Publicaciones

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Municipalidad de San Carlos

Municipalidad de San Carlos: Licitación Pública N° 53/25

Municipalidad de San Carlos: Licitación Pública N° 53/25

Contenido externo

LOGO MUNI SAN CARLOS

Municipalidad de San Carlos

Secretaría de Hacienda – Subdirección de Licitaciones (CUC) 613

Llama a Licitación para el día y hora que se detalla:

LICITACIÓN PÚBLICA N° 53/25

EXPEDIENTE N° EE-5018/2025

APERTURA: 15/05/2026

HORA: 10:00

OBJETO: “EJECUCIÓN DE ALUMBRADO PÚBLICO EN CALLE EL RETIRO DE TRES ESQUINAS Y CALLE SAN MARTÍN NORTE VILLA CABECERA DE SAN CARLOS”

VALOR DEL PLIEGO: $54.000,00

P.B.O: $54.673.570,64

Para mayor información dirigirse a la Subdirección de Licitaciones, o bien comunicarse por mail: [email protected]

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