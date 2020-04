Los premios más prestigiosos del cine se unen para un macrofestival online

View this post on Instagram

Today we are so proud to join forces with other major film festivals around the world to announce u0026#34;We Are One: A Global Film Festivalu0026#34;, an unprecedented digital celebration of cinema on @YouTube. We believe in the creative power and the magic of cinema. And in the idea of solidarity. So join us for #WeAreOne. Find the link in the highlights section. . Starting May 29, the 10-day digital festival on @YouTube features programming for free from some of the worldu0026#39;s most talented artists, storytellers and curators. The festival will benefit the @WHO and local organizations helping the relief efforts for those affected by COVID-19.