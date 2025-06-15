Los lapidarios memes de la fulminante goleada del Bayern Múnich sobre Auckland City con el foco en Boca

En una jornada que quedará para el recuerdo, Bayern Múnich aplastó a Auckland City con un contundente 10-0 en el debut del Grupo C del Mundial de Clubes. La diferencia fue tan amplia que en redes sociales los usuarios no perdonaron y sacaron a relucir toda su creatividad.
Los memes no solo apuntaron al pobre equipo neozelandés, sino que también incluyeron a Boca Juniors-futuro rival del Bayern Múnich- y hasta a Barcelona, víctima habitual del ingenio tuitero. Goleadas, papelones y fantasmas: nada se salvó de la ola de cargadas.
Los mejores memes de la goleada del Bayern Múnich ante Auckland City
