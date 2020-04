Nadal, confirmado para el Abierto de Madrid virtual

Hold on to your hats! uD83CuDFA9 Here are four more players who have confirmed their participation in the #MMOPEN Virtual Pro! uD83CuDFAE @RafaelNadal, @kikibertens, @JohnIsner and @fioferro will square off virtually in a couple of weeks! uD83CuDF7F#PlayAtHome pic.twitter.com/zuCDIOl3ZM