Coronavirus en India: un nuevo récord de muertes en el país epicentro mundial de la pandemia

The bond between the oldest democracyuD83CuDDFAuD83CuDDF8 & the largest oneuD83CuDDEEuD83CuDDF3 keeps getting fortified.



Appreciate the USA for extending help in the form of oxygen cylinders, equipment and other medical supplies to fight #COVID19 @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/UB6i9UhOVc