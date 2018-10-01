Videojuegos

Red Dead Redemption 2: nuevo avance con muchas novedades

Rockstar Games prepara el gran lanzamiento del año para el próximo 26 de octubre. En la nota, todos los detalles. 

Avatar del

Redacción MDZ Online

Octubre será un mes muy importante cargado de lanzamientos para los videojuegos. Red Dead Redemption nos trae su segunda parte el próximo 26 de octubre y hoy Rockstar Games lanzó su segundo trailer de gameplay.

 

El adelanto nos muestra la enorme cantidad de peligros que tendremos que enfrentar, ya sea por cazarrecompensas, animales salvajes o alguna de las tantas pandillas que nos cruzaremos por el Lejano Oeste.

En esta secuela disfrutaremos de mejores opciones, aparte de un mejorado apartado gráfico. 

Temas
  • Videojuegos