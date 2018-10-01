Red Dead Redemption 2: nuevo avance con muchas novedades
Rockstar Games prepara el gran lanzamiento del año para el próximo 26 de octubre. En la nota, todos los detalles.
Octubre será un mes muy importante cargado de lanzamientos para los videojuegos. Red Dead Redemption nos trae su segunda parte el próximo 26 de octubre y hoy Rockstar Games lanzó su segundo trailer de gameplay.
El adelanto nos muestra la enorme cantidad de peligros que tendremos que enfrentar, ya sea por cazarrecompensas, animales salvajes o alguna de las tantas pandillas que nos cruzaremos por el Lejano Oeste.
En esta secuela disfrutaremos de mejores opciones, aparte de un mejorado apartado gráfico.
There are 19 breeds of horse in Red Dead Redemption 2 from Appaloosas and Arabians to Shires to Mustangs, each of which handles differently with its own defined characteristics. Horses can be captured and broken out in the wild, purchased from stables or acquired by more underhanded means, of course. Your horse is your constant companion, and you will rely on them just as heavily as on any of your fellow gang members so it is important to take good care of your animal. By keeping it groomed and well-fed, you will start to see improvements in stamina, performance and handling and it will become less skittish as the bond grows between you. With 59 different styles of coat, and a huge range of customizable tack, including saddles, horns, stirrups, spurs, you can create a horse that is truly your own, and develop a personal and unique relationship as you explore the world together. Discover more at https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/features/wildlife
Hunting and fishing are essential skills for survival in the wilderness, providing food, materials and a source of income. A huge variety of fish swim the many rivers, lakes and streams, and selecting the right bait or lure is key to a successful day’s haul. Tracking an animal takes focus and patience; move carefully and watch the wind direction or you will alert your prey. Choice of weapon and shot placement are also very important and will affect the quality of the meat and pelt, which in turn affects the price that traders will pay for them. Make sure to pick the right gauge of rifle for the size of animal that you’re hunting, or master the use of the bow for a quiet and clean kill. After a successful hunt, you can either skin and butcher the animal on the spot or take it with you whole. Just try not to leave it too long or the scavengers will come looking. Skins, parts, meat and entire carcasses can all be loaded onto your horse to be sold to the butchers in town, taken back to camp for the stew pot, or crafted into clothing or other items. Nature amply provides and there is no reason to ever go cold or hungry. Discover more at https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/features/wildlife
The wilderness is at once a bountiful and perilous place, for both man and beast, and any predator can quickly turn prey. From the noble eagle to the venomous Gila, discover wildlife - as well as horses, hunting and fishing in Red Dead Redemption 2 at https://www.rockstargames.com/reddeadredemption2/features/wildlife