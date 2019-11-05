Una nueva e inusual práctica se está haciendo tendencia, gracias a su aparición en redes sociales como Instagram. Se trata de asolearse el ano, un procedimiento que según sus adeptos puede traer beneficios para la salud.

El "butthole sunning", o traducido literalmente como “asolear el ano”, es una práctica llevada a cabo mayormente por hombres, y consiste en exponer el ano a la luz solar por 30 segundos.

Las personas desnudas se acuestan en el suelo de espaldas, alzan sus piernas hasta tomar los pies con las manos y exponen su esfinter a los rayos del sol por un corto tiempo.

No debe excederse el tiempo de esta práctica, pues la piel en el área del ano, es una zona que no está expuesta a este tipo de invasión luminosa, por lo que no está adecuada para recibir mucha luz solar.

Troy Casey, un consultor de salud integral, asegura que este procedimiento puede tener grandes beneficios para el cuerpo, iniciando por obtención de vitamina D, además de desinfectar la zona gracias a los rayos solares, esto último puede traer un resultado positivo para las personas que padecen hemorroides o evitar su aparición.

A pesar de ser una nueva tendencia en redes, hay quienes aseguran que es una actividad que se ha realizado en pareja, en intimidad, desde hace mucho tiempo.

Una mujer afirma que los baños de sol en el ano le han traído grandes beneficios a su cuerpo y salud, como aumento de la energía, mejor sueño, más creatividad e incluso mejor conexión son su sexualidad.

Fuente: debate.com.mx