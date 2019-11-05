La nueva e incómoda práctica que es tendencia en Instagram
Justo cuando creías haberlo visto todo, llega una nueva tendencia a la rama de la salud y cuidado personal llamada ‘butthole sunning’ cuya traducción es ‘Asolearse el ano’ y consiste justo en eso.
Una nueva e inusual práctica se está haciendo tendencia, gracias a su aparición en redes sociales como Instagram. Se trata de asolearse el ano, un procedimiento que según sus adeptos puede traer beneficios para la salud.
El "butthole sunning", o traducido literalmente como “asolear el ano”, es una práctica llevada a cabo mayormente por hombres, y consiste en exponer el ano a la luz solar por 30 segundos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
#ButtholeSunning with @certifiedhealthnut and @jessewynyard at @man.tribe - brought into modern day awareness by the awesome @ra_of_earth “In a mere 30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole, you will receive more energy from this electric node than you would in an entire day being outside with your clothes on” - Ra.
Las personas desnudas se acuestan en el suelo de espaldas, alzan sus piernas hasta tomar los pies con las manos y exponen su esfinter a los rayos del sol por un corto tiempo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Perenium Sunning For the past few weeks I have included sunning my bum & yoni into my daily rising routine. • ️Many of you have been asking about the benefits of this practice: ️30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on!️ Taught by @ra_of_earth & @certifiedhealthnut (This is an ancient Taoist practice that’s been around for a while!) Things I’ve noticed personally In my reality since I’ve implemented this: Surges of energy almost immediately! Better Sleep Better connection to my Sexual energy & control of my Life Force️ So much Creativity flowing through my life!! Attracting my desires & intentions with ease. Attracting soul tribe & people who are on the same frequency and wavelength as me. • ️I’m spending a maximum of 5 minutes in the morning doing this. @ra_of_earth teaches that 30 seconds is more than enough sunshine exposure down there! ️This is truly more energizing than slamming cups of coffee and is a great alternative to consuming neurotoxic coffee & caffeine that can disrupt your adrenal gland health.️ This is such a simple game changing practice!! ️Try it out & let me know your experience️ ️You can do this any time the sun is out... I prefer early in the morning!️ #NakedInNature
No debe excederse el tiempo de esta práctica, pues la piel en el área del ano, es una zona que no está expuesta a este tipo de invasión luminosa, por lo que no está adecuada para recibir mucha luz solar.
Troy Casey, un consultor de salud integral, asegura que este procedimiento puede tener grandes beneficios para el cuerpo, iniciando por obtención de vitamina D, además de desinfectar la zona gracias a los rayos solares, esto último puede traer un resultado positivo para las personas que padecen hemorroides o evitar su aparición.
A pesar de ser una nueva tendencia en redes, hay quienes aseguran que es una actividad que se ha realizado en pareja, en intimidad, desde hace mucho tiempo.
Una mujer afirma que los baños de sol en el ano le han traído grandes beneficios a su cuerpo y salud, como aumento de la energía, mejor sueño, más creatividad e incluso mejor conexión son su sexualidad.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Butthole sunning seems to be resonant TRUTH trending and spreading Eagle all over the InterneT! - - Many newbies are having trouble wrapping their head around energizing the anus versus burning it! what’s your choice? 30 seconds to five minutes is enough to charge your butt hole for the day. - - “They” say 30 seconds of sunlight for n the mucous membranes of the anus is like being in the sun all day with your clothes on… Same butt not equal. - - #ButtHoleSunning #Asshole #Yoga #YogaSutra #thecertifiedhealthnut #VeniceBeachYoga #YogaMan #ThisIsLosAngeles #OnlyInLA
Fuente: debate.com.mx