Estos son los cinco vinos argentinos que fueron considerados "perfectos" con 100 puntos Suckling

Have you read the new Argentina report yet? Out on the site now. Catena Zapata earned 100 points for these two awesome wines.

•@catenawines

"Immensely honored! Catena Zapata’s #AdriannaVineyard! #100points to River Stones #Malbec 2018 & White Bones #Chardonnay 2018." pic.twitter.com/8XltCPfuhx