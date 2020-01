Niña india de 12 años intentará hacer cumbre en el Aconcagua

View this post on Instagram

Feliz au00f1o nuevo! Happy New Year! The New Year has rung in great news for SAHAS!! New Continent, New Peak, New Challenges... Iu0026#39;ve embarked on my next adventure to climb Mt. Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America and the fourth of the Seven Summits for me!! I had the honour of being Flagged-off by Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command and am grateful for the support and encouragement that the Indian Navy has been showing. I have been training very hard for this peak, which is the highest outside of Asia and am confident that Iu0026#39;ll reach the summit. But nothing is possible without Godu0026#39;s will and prayers of well wishers. So, Iu0026#39;ll request everyone to pray for our well being on the mountain and wish us fair weather and strength!!