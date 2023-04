Conmovedor: esta es la increíble campaña qué lanzaron los fanáticos de Kerem Bürsin a un mes de su cumpleaños

As every year, the donation campaign and the uD83CuDF81 for Kerem's birthday is already underway. This year we are going to support @ucimorgtr.



uD83DuDCE9 for more information about the gift



uD83DuDD17 donations https://t.co/vCh3VjoeQo (1€ = 22TL)#KeremBürsin pic.twitter.com/9H5ML6ieWH