Drake perdió una importante suma millonaria

I LOVE THIS GAME!!!

Attacking Titans like this one thrills me!!

Another chapter to “Poatan” uD83DuDDFF. You won the battle yet again, but the war wages on! The hunter now becomes the hunted, the game’s not over uD83DuDC7E #Law15 #insetcoin #playagain #nowondertheymadesomanysawmovies uD83EuDDE9 pic.twitter.com/Bi3vTPL5jZ