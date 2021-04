Adiós: la reina Isabel II eliminó varios objetos de sus palacios

Today The Queen held Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

Her Excellency Mrs Ivita Burmistre, Ambassador from the Republic of Latvia.

Her Excellency Mrs Sara Affoue Amani, Ambassador from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.