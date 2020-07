Asombroso: de chico se reían de su nariz y hoy triunfa como modelo

View this post on Instagram

What other people label or might try to call failure I have learned is just Godu0026#39;s way of pointing you in a new direction. Your dreams and goals will happen in due time.. But I do have to add that You may have a dream of going to school, or living at this particular school or location, or just achieving a certain goal, but what if you werenu2019t meant to be there? What if you were destined to be right where you are right now? Just remember when itu2019s SUPPOSED to happen for YOU it will happen for you. Everything takes time. Just be patient. I have to understand that I canu2019t always move on my time because Gods time overrules all. Just stay down and grind until you come up! And everything will take care of itself. Your process is not for the person beside you itu2019s yours! Trust it through all the twists and turns! Glad to be back! ud83dudc9c photo credsu2014u0026gt; @andrew_seg