“Fue reemplazado”: el Príncipe William cada vez más cerca de la corona

View this post on Instagram

Today The Duke of Edinburgh has been succeeded by The Duke of Cambridge as Patron of @btobirds. The Duke of Edinburgh has been Patron for over thirty years, and has been fascinated by ornithology - the study of birds - for over six decades. The Dukeu2019s interest in ornithology began as HRH travelled across the Southern Pacific Ocean in 1956. HRH would identify and photograph the native seabirds, including the Adelie Penguins in Antarctica ud83dudc27u2744ufe0f During The Dukeu2019s trip, HRH became the first member of the Royal Family to cross the Antarctic Circle, which means he is entitled to join u201cThe Order of the Red Noseu201d. Image 1: The Duke of Edinburgh with Adelie Penguins at the Penguin Rookery Base, near Adelaide Island, Antarctica, in 1957 Image 2: A photograph taken by The Duke of Edinburgh of the Adelie penguins in 1957 Image 3: A certificate designed by The Duke of Edinburgh and the artist Edward Seago to mark the Royal Yacht Britanniau2019s crossing of the Antarctic Circle Image 4: The Duke of Edinburgh in 1963 with the celebrated British ornithologist Sir Peter Scott, and Minnie, a Bronze Winged Duck ud83eudd86