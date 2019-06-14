Mirá increíbles ilusiones ópticas de un matemático japonés
Kokichi Sugihara es un experto en crear ilusiones ópticas en 3D que hacen que los internautas se cuestionen las leyes de la Física.
El matemático Kokichi Sugihara, doctor en ingeniería por la Universidad Meiji en Tokio (Japón), está causando furor en la Red gracias a sus increíbles ilusiones ópticas, que se comparten en la cuenta de Instagram 'physicsfun'.
Entre sus creaciones figura una pieza con cuatro puntas triangulares que se convierten en circulares cuando la gira. En el video Sugihara pone un espejo frente al objeto donde se refleja al mismo tiempo su forma 'oculta', creando una ambigüedad visual a partir de la perspectiva.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ambiguous Object Illusion: repost of this incredible design by Kokichi Sugihara of Meiji University in Japan, the inventor of this illusion and art form. A clever combination of reflection, perspective, and viewing angle produce this striking illusion. My vote for best gift from the G4G13 exchange last year. ️ Follow the link in my profile for info about where to get the amazing items featured here on @physicsfun #illusion #ambiguouscylinderillusion #ambiguouscylinder #geometry #mirrorreflection #physics #ambiguousobject #kokichisugihara #physicstoy #math #mathtoy #mathstoy #optics #opticalillusion #3dprinting #perspective #science #scienceisawesome
En otra grabación se observa una flecha giratoria que siempre apunta hacia la derecha, por mucho que la hagamos girar 180 grados. Enfrentada a un espejo, el reflejo de la flecha señala en todo momento en la dirección opuesta a la del objeto.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Right Pointing Arrow: spin this arrow 180 degrees and it still points to the right- only in a mirror will it point left (and only to the left). Another incredible ambiguous object illusion by mathematician Kokichi Sugihara of Meiji University in Japan, the inventor of this illusion and art form. A clever combination of reflection, perspective, and viewing angle produce this striking illusion. ️ Follow the link in my profile for info about where to get this illusion arrow and other amazing items featured here on @physicsfun #illusion #ambiguouscylinderillusion #ambiguouscylinder #geometry #mirrorreflection #physics #ambiguousobject #kokichisugihara #physicstoy #math #mathtoy #mathstoy #optics #opticalillusion #3dprinting #perspective #science #scienceisawesome
En otro video muestra el llamado efecto Schlieren, consistente en el conjunto de no homogeneidades de un material transparente no visible para el ojo humano, en el momento en que la luz atraviesa el agua.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Convection Currents @exploratorium: intricate and delicate structures called schlieren emerge in convective heat flow as hot, less dense water rises off of an electric heating element. A spot light shines through a thin glass walled tank of water with the L-shaped heating element immersed. The convective flow casts a shadow because the index of refraction of water is temperature dependent, with n decreasing at higher temperatures. Buoyancy, turbulence, heat transfer, physical optics- so much physics behind these mesmerizing patterns! With special thanks to the Exploratorium! ️ Follow the link in my profile for more info and where to find many of the amazing items featured here on @physicsfun #exploratorium #kineticenergy #physics #physicsfun #turbulence #heat #schlieren #physicstoy #kineticart #density #convection #indexofrefraction #science #scienceisawesome
En otra de las imágenes nos presenta una taza de color amarillo que tiene forma circular y cuadrada, dependiendo del ángulo desde el que la miremos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Ambiguous Object Illusion Mug: circle or a square? It’s all a matter of perspective and viewing angle. The complex shape allows for both to be perceived and is based on the work of mathematician Kokichi Sugihara of Meiji University in Japan, the inventor of this illusion and art form. ️Follow the link in my profile for info about where to get this 3D print and other amazing items featured here on @physicsfun #illusion #ambiguouscylinderillusion #ambiguouscylinder #geometry #mirrorreflection #physics #ambiguousobject #kokichisugihara #physicstoy #math #mathtoy #mathstoy #optics #opticalillusion #3dprinting #perspective #science #scienceisawesome
Sugihara es un experto en crear ilusiones ópticas en 3D que hacen que los internautas se cuestionen las leyes de la Física. Cuando vemos estos objetos desde arriba se aprecia que poseen un diseño simétrico del que se deriva la ilusión óptica. Por lo tanto, la forma real de estas piezas es —en realidad— una mezcla exacta entre un círculo y un cuadrado, con un lado curvado hacia arriba mientras que el otro está inclinado hacia abajo. Nuestro cerebro llena los huecos en su percepción e intenta relacionar el objeto con algo que nos resulta familiar.
RT.