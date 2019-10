Así roba una obra de Dalí en San Francisco y huye caminando sin prisa

#DEVELOPING #OnlyOnABC7 Here’s a still frame of the art theft suspect. The work in his hand is a $20k Salvador Dali etching from a San Francisco art gallery. It’s called “Burning Giraffe.” Inspired by Picasso but completed by Dali in 1967. #ABC7now https://t.co/D5CQU08y8l pic.twitter.com/6XgWZejIfn