Ambientalista de EEUU construye una casa ecológica por solo 1.500 dólares
El activista también aseguró que pronto se alejaría de todas las fuentes de energía no renovable, y que actualmente solo gasta 100 dólares al año en una pequeña cantidad de electricidad.
Un activista ambiental de EE.UU. construyó una pequeña casa ecológica por menos de 1.500 dólares, empleando en su mayoría materiales reutilizados para demostrar que cualquiera puede vivir cómodamente sin contaminar el medio ambiente y sin consumir una gran cantidad de recursos.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Welcome to my tiny house in Orlando, Florida where I live simply and sustainably! I built this tiny house along with friends for under $1,500, with nearly 100% secondhand and repurposed materials and while creating near zero waste- just 30 pounds of trash! This setup allows me to live simply so that I can dedicate my time to the service of others and the earth. It also serves as a demonstration site for those who desire to live simply and sustainably. I am so excited to FINALLY have a video tour of my place to show you! In the tour I’ll show you the inside of my tiny 100 square foot house, my outdoor kitchen with greywater, my rainwater shower and rainwater collection system, my closed loop compost toilet, my garden and more! Link to video in bio or at youtube.com/RobGreenfield I hope you’ll find my tiny house homestead to be quite inspiring and educational. Please watch and let me know what you think of the setup. Health and happiness to you all! Rob - - - #TinyHouse#TinyHouseLiving #TinyHouseLife #SimpleLiving #SustainableLiving #Sustainability#minimalism #Greenliving Photo by @sierrafordphotography
Según explica Rob Greenfield, que actualmente vive en Orlando (EE.UU.), en su pequeña vivienda de 9 metros cuadrados, parecida más bien a una caseta de perro, tiene todo lo necesario para una vida cómoda. Así, en la casa hay una cama, varios estantes con libros y alimentos, una mesa y un refrigerador en el que se almacenan los productos que se echan a perder. Una pequeña área de cocina se encuentra en el jardín cerca de la casa.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Berkey Giveaway! I have been using a Berkey for pure water for about 4 years now and it is one of the most essential tools for me to live a happy, healthy and sustainable life. That's why I'm excited to partner with @berkeybynmcl to give one to a very fortunate person! To be entered in the giveaway simply: -Follow both @berkeybynmcl and @RobJGreenfield -Tag 3 friends in this post -Comment with why you'd love to have a Berkey and what you'll do with it.(optional) I will select a winner and announce on Monday who will receive a Travel Berkey, including 2 Black Berkey purification elements and a stainless steel spigot. If you want to learn more about Berkey Systems you can go to www.berkeybynmcl.com (This is not a paid post. I support and believe in Berkey systems. Read about my financial ethics and commitment to transparency at www.robgreenfield.tv/transparency) - - - #berkeybynmcl #stayhydrated #berkeyfriend #berkeypartner #waterfilter #cleanwater #savewater #cleanwaterforall Photo by @sierrafordphotography
Mientras tanto, la construcción de la casa, que su propietario sigue mejorando, se produce en medio de un proyecto más amplio de Greenfield, que está tratando de vivir una vida sostenible. El hombre planea durante un año alimentarse solo de los productos que él mismo cultive en su granja.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hello dear friends around the world! Today is day 86 of growing and foraging 100% of my food. I am nearly 3 months in, and I have to say, a year is a long time! I can’t imagine what I’m going to feel like after 365 days of this, but I bet it’ll be one fine day of jumping for joy. The year is going exceptionally well. I am quite happy and my body feels very healthy. As I type, I feel butterflies of joy flying around inside my chest. Most days I feel intense levels of joy whether it be in my garden, out in the woods, sitting in my house or out in my community. But don’t let that big smile you often see on my face cover up how difficult this is! I also fall into valleys of despair at least every week. In the modern world we live in, it’s pretty easy to breeze through the day without putting much effort or thought into our food. For me however, I’ve spent many of my days from morning until night tending, harvesting, processing, cooking and eating. I’ve had much fewer days where I could take a break from food. A normal day might involve 3 to 5 hours of food life. That’s as much as 1/3rd of my waking time. I do eat to live, but I also live to eat. What a beautiful miracle I get to experience in my hands and in my body each day. What a connection this life creates to all that surrounds me and all that provides my existence. Food is deeply woven into the webs that create our existence. It only makes sense to cherish it, to understand it, and to protect it. One thing I’ve gathered recently is that a quality existence takes time. It simply does. And a quality existence takes quality food. Sending a heartbeat of love to each of you, Rob - - - Photo by @SierraFordPhotography #FoodFreedom#Growyourown#urbanfarming#organicgardening #urbangardening #GrowYourOwnFood#Foraging#urbanforaging#zerowaste#zerowastefood #GrowfoodNotLawns
Además, el ecologista consume agua de lluvia e incluso tiene un sistema de inodoro no contaminante, que convierte en fertilizante, con su propio papel higiénico, representado por hojas suaves y olorosas de una planta especial que cultiva allí mismo.
RT.