Ambientalista de EEUU construye una casa ecológica por solo 1.500 dólares

Un activista ambiental de EE.UU. construyó una pequeña casa ecológica por menos de 1.500 dólares, empleando en su mayoría materiales reutilizados para demostrar que cualquiera puede vivir cómodamente sin contaminar el medio ambiente y sin consumir una gran cantidad de recursos.

Según explica Rob Greenfield, que actualmente vive en Orlando (EE.UU.), en su pequeña vivienda de 9 metros cuadrados, parecida más bien a una caseta de perro, tiene todo lo necesario para una vida cómoda. Así, en la casa hay una cama, varios estantes con libros y alimentos, una mesa y un refrigerador en el que se almacenan los productos que se echan a perder. Una pequeña área de cocina se encuentra en el jardín cerca de la casa.

El activista también aseguró que pronto se alejaría de todas las fuentes de energía no renovable, y que actualmente solo gasta 100 dólares al año en una pequeña cantidad de electricidad, porque tiene introducido un sistema de paneles solares.

Mientras tanto, la construcción de la casa, que su propietario sigue mejorando, se produce en medio de un proyecto más amplio de Greenfield, que está tratando de vivir una vida sostenible. El hombre planea durante un año alimentarse solo de los productos que él mismo cultive en su granja.

Hello dear friends around the world! Today is day 86 of growing and foraging 100% of my food. I am nearly 3 months in, and I have to say, a year is a long time! I can’t imagine what I’m going to feel like after 365 days of this, but I bet it’ll be one fine day of jumping for joy. The year is going exceptionally well. I am quite happy and my body feels very healthy. As I type, I feel butterflies of joy flying around inside my chest. Most days I feel intense levels of joy whether it be in my garden, out in the woods, sitting in my house or out in my community. But don’t let that big smile you often see on my face cover up how difficult this is! I also fall into valleys of despair at least every week. In the modern world we live in, it’s pretty easy to breeze through the day without putting much effort or thought into our food. For me however, I’ve spent many of my days from morning until night tending, harvesting, processing, cooking and eating. I’ve had much fewer days where I could take a break from food. A normal day might involve 3 to 5 hours of food life. That’s as much as 1/3rd of my waking time. I do eat to live, but I also live to eat. What a beautiful miracle I get to experience in my hands and in my body each day. What a connection this life creates to all that surrounds me and all that provides my existence. Food is deeply woven into the webs that create our existence. It only makes sense to cherish it, to understand it, and to protect it. One thing I’ve gathered recently is that a quality existence takes time. It simply does. And a quality existence takes quality food. Sending a heartbeat of love to each of you, Rob - - - Photo by @SierraFordPhotography #FoodFreedom#Growyourown#urbanfarming#organicgardening #urbangardening #GrowYourOwnFood#Foraging#urbanforaging#zerowaste#zerowastefood #GrowfoodNotLawns

Además, el ecologista consume agua de lluvia e incluso tiene un sistema de inodoro no contaminante, que convierte en fertilizante, con su propio papel higiénico, representado por hojas suaves y olorosas de una planta especial que cultiva allí mismo. 

