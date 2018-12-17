La filipina Catriona Gray es la nueva Miss Universo
Miss Sudáfrica obtuvo el segundo lugar, mientras que la venezolana Sthefany Gutiérrez ocupó la tercera posición. Se ha celebrado en Bangkok (Tailandia).
De madre filipina y padre australiano de ascendencia escocesa, la representante de Filipinas, de 24 años, estudió música en el Berklee College of Music de Boston (EE.UU.) y en 2016 participó en otro certamen de belleza, Miss Mundo, en el que estuvo entre las cinco finalistas.
Miss Universe 2018 is... PHILIPPINES! pic.twitter.com/r2BkN8JpXh— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) 17 de diciembre de 2018
Gray también tiene un cinturón negro en artes marciales. Se trasladó de Australia a Manila al terminar sus estudios de secundaria, y ha sido en Filipinas donde ha desarrollado su carrera como modelo.
LUZVIMINDA: "Magdiwang. Lumaban. Pagyamanin." ����✨ LUZON-- MAGDIWANG" (Celebrate): The island group of LUZON is represented by the world-renowned "PAROL/CHRISTMAS LANTERN" from the province of Pampanga with a BRASS BORDER designed and made in Apalit, Pampanga (inspired by designs from the Philippine Baroque Churches that were declared as UNESCO Heritage Sites) At the back of the PAROL is a PAINTING with INSCRIPTION of the lyrics from "LUPANG HINIRANG", the Philippines’ National Anthem written in Baybayin (Ancient Filipino Alphabet) that literally translates to: "Lupang hinirang, Duyan ka ng magiting, Sa manlulupig Di ka pasisiil. Sa dagat at bundok, Sa simoy at sa langit mong bughaw." The PAINTING also highlighted victories, festivals, events, heroes and national icons with a style inspired by the works of Philippine National Artist Carlos "Botong" Francisco, a native of the Art Capital of the Philippines, Angono, Rizal in Luzon. VISAYAS--LUMABAN" (Fight): The island group of VISAYAS is represented by a body suit with authentic "tattoo designs" embellished with crystals derived from patterns used by the "PINTADOS" who are indigenous peoples found in various islands in this part of the Philippines. The tattoo patterns are authentic and based from the manusript "BOXER CODEX" written in 1590. The tattoos represent an individual’s journey and a public testimony recounting acts of combat, bravery, and strength, that perfectly represents the courageous and resilient Filipino spirit amidst trials we face in this day and age. MINDANAO-- “PAGYAMANIN" (Enrich): The island group of MINDANAO is represented by an authentic "HEADPIECE & BRASS ACCESSORIES" from the province of South Cotabato and customized KNEE-HIGH BOOTS with embroidered designs inspired by different indigenous textile patterns from the southern part of the Philippines, namely: Inaul, Yakan, Maranao, B'laan, Bagobo, Tausug and T'nalak. The woven textiles express a strong belief in "ancestral and natural spirits" and "cultural roots" of indigenous communities that remain well-preserved up to this day. Pilipinas, para sa iyo ang lahat ng ito. ���� @missuniverse �� @benjaminaskinas
