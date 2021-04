Murió el sospechoso de atropellar a dos policías en el Capitolio de EEUU

??uD83CuDDFAuD83CuDDF8#URGENT: US Capitol Building in lockdown after report of 2 Capitol police officers shot



uD83DuDCCD#Washington l #DC

Police and EMS personnel are responding to a call of 2 officers shot at the US Capitol Building. No further information on the shooter.

This is an ongoing incident! pic.twitter.com/nkdWErmVIu