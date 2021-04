Satélites muestran los portaviones de China y EEUU en el mar de la China Meridional

#OSINT #SouthChinaSea #ChineseNavy #USNavy Heading West through the Luzon Strait is part of the Laioning carrier strike group, the Type 055 Renhai class and one Type 052D Luyang III class aren't with the group. A J-15 Flying Shark can be seen just taking off from Laioning. pic.twitter.com/KlF7Ul16tO