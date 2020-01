Videos impactantes de rescates de animales en Australia

View this post on Instagram

Two cousins drove around rescuing koalas on Kangaroo Island and brought them to their neighbors, who they say have a permit to care for native wildlife. While one of the koalas died on the way, the families says theyu0026#39;re u0026#34;just trying to collect as many live ones as we can.u0026#34; ud83dudc94 Websites to donate to in Australia include: @wireswildliferescue www.wires.org.au www.koalahospital.org.au www.redcross.org.au www.cfa.vic.gov.au www.givit.org.au www.cfsfoundation.org.au #australia #bushfires @earthfocus