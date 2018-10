Solo chicas a Perú

a00696020 026 - Peru, Lima, San Francisco Church and Convent, Facade of a Cathedral architecture architectural architectures belfry belfries bell tower towers belltower belltowers birds animal animals fauna faunas species creature creatures building buildings structure capital cities capitals settlement settlements city cathedral cathedrals duomo duomos church churches catholicism catholics christian religion religions faith christianity christianism day daytime daylight days dayshot dayshots image images entrance entrances entry entries facade front facades outdoor outdoors outside fa�ade fa�ades gate gates group groups grouping landmark landmarks famous place places site sites iconic travel destinations Lima monastery convent convents monasteries monastry exterior openair alfresco, | RM, Bew