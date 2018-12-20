Renunció una corista de Luis Miguel y publicó sus razones
Anna Berényi subió un video a su canal de Youtube y explicó por qué se bajó del tour. México por Siempre. "Tengo que admitir que desafortunadamente conocí un par de personas con quienes no me llevo bien", delacró.
A través de un video publicado en su cuenta oficial de Youtube, Anna Berényi anunció que se baja de la gira de Luis Miguel en la que acompañaba como corista.
En las imágenes, la joven reveló que fue censurada por el equipo de trabajo y que no tenía buena relación con dos personas en particular.
Don’t worry, im not gonna disappear. You can always see me on social media if nowhere else. Although i am leaving the tour but i am staying with all of you! Stay with me on my new exciting journey and let’s experience it together! Watch the full video on youtube! Link in bio. ♥️ #luismiguel #mexicoporsiempre #tour
"Tengo que admitir que desafortunadamente conocí un par de personas con quienes no me llevo bien. Los sentimientos que recibí de esas personas no me hicieron sentir cómoda. Debido a estas situaciones en la gira, no lo disfruté tanto como pude, no fui feliz", reconoció en el video y contó que la hicieron sentir menos y no interpretaron bien su personalidad.
Al final, contó que ya tiene un nuevo proyecto a la vista y le agradeció la oportunidad.
This past year was full of experiences and lessons. I want to thank everyone that have worked with us on tour for the hard work and the great memories: crew, band, production, management, front of the house, back of the house, the basement and the rooftop lol�� I learned a lot this year and having this job was a huge step towards my dreams. It did change a lot of things in my life, starting from money, through lifestyle, to mentality. I am beyond greatful that i had this opportunity! And here’s to 1 last show together!���� #luismiguel #mexicoporsiempre