Renunció una corista de Luis Miguel y publicó sus razones

A través de un video publicado en su cuenta oficial de Youtube, Anna Berényi anunció que se baja de la gira de Luis Miguel en la que acompañaba como corista.

En las imágenes, la joven reveló que fue censurada por el equipo de trabajo y que no tenía buena relación con dos personas en particular.

"Tengo que admitir que desafortunadamente conocí un par de personas con quienes no me llevo bien. Los sentimientos que recibí de esas personas no me hicieron sentir cómoda. Debido a estas situaciones en la gira, no lo disfruté tanto como pude, no fui feliz", reconoció en el video y contó que la hicieron sentir menos y no interpretaron bien su personalidad.

Al final, contó que ya tiene un nuevo proyecto a la vista y le agradeció la oportunidad.